Swimmer rescued after leg becomes stuck between boulders at Lake Tahoe

A female swimmer was rescued Wednesday after her leg became stuck between boulders in Lake Tahoe.

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon in Skunk Harbor on Tahoe's East Shore.

The swimmer, who was not identified, managed to get her leg stuck between several boulders out in the water, according to Eric Guevin, fire marshal with the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

"She got her leg wedged between the boulders and couldn’t free it."

The boulders were 20-30 feet off the shore. Her head remained above water.

An off-duty Reno firefighter was the first to assist the swimmer, who Guevin described as a teenager from outside the area.

Recognizing he wouldn't be able to free her leg, the firefighter called for help.

TDFPD responded on Marine 24 with special equipment that could essentially push the boulders apart.

However, the equipment wasn't needed and medical personnel from Incline Village were able to extricate her leg with assistance from Marine 24 and Sand Harbor lifeguards.

The swimmer was transported by boat to Sand Harbor State Park, where she was met by an ambulance for transport to Barton Memorial Hospital, according to Guevin.

She was transported for further care and evaluation.

Marine 24 ,mutual aid, rescue @ skunk harbor swimmer with leg caught in the rocks.Patient transported to an ambulance in Sand Harbor for medical transport. pic.twitter.com/mKJVzGmwIl — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) August 16, 2018



