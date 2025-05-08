Switch from NIAA not final: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to continue exploring options

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is holding a special board meeting on Wednesday, May 14, to further evaluate and discuss the decision of moving athletics from a Nevada program to a California program.

The decision to hold this special meeting comes after hearing significant public comment at the district’s regular board meeting Wednesday night, May 7. The comments were in response to Superintendent Kerstin Kramer’s letter released last week announcing the switch from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), effective this upcoming school year.

The switch would uproot rivalries, traditions and competition formed over the roughly 40 years in the NIAA.

Why the potential switch?

Kramer’s letter and board presentation Wednesday night expressed the switch is driven by the NIAA’s early April policy change in which student-athlete eligibility is based solely on biological sex. Kramer explained this policy conflicts with California state law, citing AB 1955, also known as the SAFETY Act. The act, which went into effect this year, prevents policies requiring educators to disclose information related to students’ sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression without the student’s consent, unless otherwise required by law. The district believes joining the CIF ensures compliance with state law and avoids a potential lawsuit from the California Attorney General.

As explained at the board meeting, the NIAA’s policy change comes with adjustments to its required Preparticipation Physical Examination (PPE) form, a standard medical eligibility form completed by a physician prior to an athlete’s participation (sports physical). The change to the form requires the physician to designate the student’s sex at birth and whether they are eligible for girls’ sports or boys’ sports.

Many residents protested the swiftness of the district’s decision to switch programs in addition to a lack of public engagement. Kramer said their urgency was rooted in ensuring the school would have a sports program next year. By aligning with CIF sooner, rather than later, it allows the teams to be on a sports schedule.

Conflicts

While TTUSD felt remaining with NIAA creates conflicts with state law, moving to the CIF surfaces a number of conflicts highlighted not just by the 1.5 hours of largely opposed public comments, but also a petition circulating that opposes the switch.

The Superintendent’s own presentation cited a number of conflicts the switch would bring such as complexities of winter summit travel, and impacts to soccer, relegating it to the winter instead of fall. This would create roster impacts with ski/snowboard season overlap, practice and home game location challenges, among others.

Residents as well as student-athletes raised additional conflicts, including impacts to wrestling, and California schools competing at a higher level due to capabilities for year-round training. Student-athletes fear it could reduce recognition for college opportunities. Students also conveyed distress at the thought of choosing between sports.

A number of female athletes expressed unease about potentially competing against trans athletes, something parents expressed as well, while other adults said that trans athletes are not a threat.

Other commenters who supported the switch did so out of understanding for the legal dilemma and concerns the PPE exam would raise for students.

The district’s presentation weighed the cons with the pros and posed that a switch to CIF would not only align the district with state laws, but could reduce travel time, overnight stays and missed school. It may also provide more sports offerings. Contrary to athlete concerns, the presentation conferred the switch could actually increase athletic visibility for recruitment.

As discussion and the evening unfolded, questions were posed as to whether students willingly having the form completed and turned in violated privacy rights, something the board said it would evaluate with counsel in preparation for the May 14 meeting.

The board will also be evaluating options such as building facilities for soccer in the winter, a rural waiver, deferring the switch for a year, and requesting the Attorney General allow time to make the transition.

Pausing the switch and waiting was a suggestion much of the public requested, especially as lawsuits are currently challenging AB 1955. Many pointed to the Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s decision to remain in the NIAA, as it evaluates options.

The May 14 date for TTUSD’s special meeting was agreed upon due to the NIAA requesting a withdrawal application be submitted on May 15. Superintendent Kramer said both programs are eager to know the district’s decision in order to work on scheduling.

The May 14 special meeting will start with a closed session at 4:30 p.m. and an open session for public participation at 5:30 p.m.