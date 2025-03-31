Syd’s Bagelry closed after passing of owner
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Employees at Syd’s Bagelry are mourning the loss of Curt Clark, the cafe’s owner.
According to a GoFundMe page started on behalf of the staff, the owner died on Monday, March 17, forcing the cafe to close. This left its employees without work.
The GoFundMe page is asking for support for Syd’s staff. It says the staff are hoping the cafe will reopen in the coming weeks and are planning a celebration of life for Clark.
