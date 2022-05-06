Tablet Command, real time incident response to be featured at Mountain Minds Monday

The Caldor and Dixie fires of the summer of 2021 have made the residents of the Tahoe region keenly aware of the need for real time incident response. Many times, in an emergency situation the status is monitored by white boards at a command site. Tablet Command is a real time digital tool for incident command which was used during the Caldor Fire, the Dixie Fire, and several other large fires over the past few seasons. On Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m. please join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, to hear the story of Tablet Command: how it originated and has grown into a tool that is being used by multiple emergency response agencies in California.

Will Pigeon and Andy Bozzo will present on how Tablet Command came to be and the advantages of using a digital system over pens and paper. They will review how the platform enables the command center to develop emergency response strategies based upon current maps, create check lists of critical tasks, and enables custom configuration depending upon the organization’s requirements.

Please join us on Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tablet Command.

The audience will be able to submit questions online during the presentation.

Andy Bozzo has 24 years of experience in the fire service in California and in Washington State. He is currently a Fire Captain with a large Northern California Fire Department. Bozzo has a visionary mind and has provided many of the conceptual aspects that are foundational to Tablet Command. Bozzo is passionate about continuing to improve the Tablet Command solution, by using it in the field, learning from other users’ experience, and sharing his in. Prior to working in the fire service Bozzo was a teacher.

Will Pigeon began in the fire service in 1998 and previously served the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District as an Assistant Fire Chief. Pigeon oversaw the Communications Division of the Fire District including the 911 Center, Radio, Telecomm, and Information Technology. Pigeon is passionate about fire communications systems, computer networking, database systems, computer programming, and bringing functional mobile technology to the fire service. He represents an unusual mix of fire service insight and technological expertise.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain