Tahoe Ability Program to host community basketball game with Truckee Police, CHP

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Ability Program, a local day program for adults with developmental disabilities, is set to host a community basketball game against the Truckee Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Tuesday, June 25 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Truckee Recreation Center.

The purpose of the game is to foster organic community relationships while promoting health and wellness. The participants of Tahoe Ability Program have been honing their basketball skills, learning to pass, share the ball, and work as a team.

“This is more than just a game; it’s a fun way to expand our health and wellness initiatives,” Mariah O’Shaughnessy, the day program manager, said. “It’s more exciting than just going to the gym.”

The Tahoe Ability Program has a history of engaging with local police and fire departments, as many of their clients are keenly interested in these services. The basketball game represents a new way for clients to interact with these departments, not just as admirers, but as friends.

“We are building organic relationships within the community,” Kimberly Whitington, executive director of the program, said. “We hope to expand this initiative to include many more community members.”

The event will feature a scoreboard provided by the recreation center, and the local Truckee Brewing Company is generously donating pizzas for all participants and attendees.

Tahoe Ability Program, founded by O’Shaughnessy and Whitington in September 2020, initially operated virtually due to the pandemic. They received a grant to provide laptops to participants for online classes. Recognizing a lack of services for developmentally disabled community members, they used this time to thoughtfully develop their program.

“While the pandemic seems like it could have been a terrible thing, it kind of worked to our advantage. It gave us a cushion of time to create our program,” Whitington said.

Currently, the program serves 21 clients with a staff-to-client ratio of 1:3. They receive state funding by helping participants achieve personal goals. Their activities include delivering Meals on Wheels, teaching cooking classes, and maintaining literacy through book clubs. They also focus on outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, and rock climbing.

The program emphasizes volunteerism as a way for clients to gain job skills and feel fulfilled. They work with organizations like Slow Food Garden, Sierra Community House, the local library, and more.

“Some of our clients want to get a job but they might not have the skillset to maintain a job. And utilizing volunteer programs helps them gain the skills to get a job. For those who can’t get a job, it’s fulfilling for them to feel like an active member of the community through volunteering,” Whitington said.

In addition to their day programming, Tahoe Ability Program offers Tailored Day services, which include comprehensive job coaching, support for higher education, and volunteer placement. They also provide Independent Living Services, assisting clients with tasks ranging from cooking and home maintenance to arranging medical and dental care.

Looking ahead, O’Shaughnessy and Whitington aim to remain local to North Lake Tahoe. They also have a long-term vision of establishing group housing for clients who wish to live independently but face challenges due to their income levels.

Community members interested in learning more about the program or volunteering are encouraged to reach out and get involved. For further information, check out Tahoe Ability Program’s website at https://www.tahoeability.org/

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.