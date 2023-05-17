Tahoe Adventure Company celebrates 20 years

Tahoe Adventure Company is giving away several adventures including their exclusive Thunderbird Lodge tour.

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – One of Lake Tahoe’s longest-running adventure outfits, Tahoe Adventure Company , is celebrating 20 years in business this year. To mark the occasion they are giving away 20 free adventures – including everything from their Thunderbird Lodge tour to sunset snowshoe walks and SUP rentals.

TAC was started in 2003 by Kevin Hickey – a man with a van, a few kayaks and a vision.

“I had been guiding a lot of youth education tours, living on the road, and I just wanted to put down some roots,” said Hickey. “In the beginning, I did everything. I answered calls, I guided the trip. But by the end of that first year, I knew I was onto something.”

Shortly after launching, Hickey brought his soon-to-be bride, Katie, on board. The business quickly grew, along with their family. TAC is truly a mom-and-pop shop, and their strong family values are at the heart of the operation.

“Alongside growing TAC, we have been raising our two children as well,” said Katie Hickey. “As toddlers, they sorted first aid kits, clipboards and waivers; then counted shirts and now they file and shred. Our teenage daughter can’t wait for the opportunity to manage social media!”

The Hickey Family

A big part of those strong family values has been making sure that every guest learns a little something about the natural wonders of Tahoe. The ultimate goal is that every visitor falls in love with the area and becomes an advocate for the conservation of the natural resources that make Tahoe such a magical place. To that end, TAC also offers week-long outdoor education programs for school groups.

“It has always been very important to me that people learn something about this amazing place while they’re here,” said Kevin. “There’s a lot of natural human history in this area and we like to make sure the guests get a taste of that.”

A lot has changed in the past two decades. A single man with a van has turned into nearly two dozen employees and a fleet of kayaks, SUPs, bikes – you name it. Any adventure that is human-powered is on the menu at TAC. The goal is for people of all ages – be it corporate team-building groups, fun-loving extended families, or a gathering of longtime friends – to learn a little bit about themselves while enjoying all the majesty that Tahoe has to offer.

“These days with so many people working remotely, team-building activities are more important than ever,” said Kevin. “A lot of times people have never even met their co-workers in person, so we love to get them out of their comfort zones, out of the Zoom world, and into the real world. That’s how true bonds are formed.”

Tahoe Adventure Company will give away 20 different adventures, including equipment rentals and guided tours, via social media. Follow them on Instagram for a chance to win.