Tahoe Area Mountain biking Association announces season kickoff events

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association will kick off the 2023 season with a pair of events.

All proceeds from these events will help fund TAMBA’s trail-building priorities and overarching strategy to support the continued development of multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe region.

On May 19, TAMBA will host the season kick-off Spring Party at Heavenly’s Cal Base Lodge at 5:30 p.m. Held in partnership with Heavenly Mountain Resort through the Epic Promise Grant, the Spring Party will provide an opportunity to meet fellow TAMBA supporters and learn about key projects for 2023.

The event is free for existing TAMBA members, who can register for their tickets . Those who are not currently members can visit tamba.org/join to sign up, or update their membership at the door.

The Spring Party will be followed by Building Connections: A TAMBA Fundraiser for Tahoe Trails from noon to 4 p.m. May 27, at Nevada State 4-H Camp. Sponsored by community partners Untethered and Desolation Hotels, who will be matching the total funds raised, Building Connections is TAMBA’s largest annual fundraiser event. Lawn games, a silent auction, and local food and drink vendors will be included for all family members to enjoy.

Partners from the USDA Forest Service will be participating in the Building Connections event to deliver a presentation and open Q&A session on the pending Basin Wide Trails Analysis. This project delivers a key platform to provide improved access and recreation opportunities for the growing number and types of users, as well as to increase the connectivity of our trail network.

“TAMBA’s events are integral to uniting our community of supporters and raising funds to support major trail projects for the coming years,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “The Spring Party and annual fundraiser events herald the start of a busy 2023 season for TAMBA, and I’m excited to be able to share our trail building plans with members.”

The full list of TAMBA events currently scheduled for 2023, including the annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival and the Roads to Toads ride, can be found at tamba.org/events/list .

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is dedicated to the building and stewardship of sustainable, multi-use trails and to preserving access for mountain bikers through advocacy and education, as well as promoting responsible trail use.