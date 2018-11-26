Tahoe area set for more snow after last week’s storm

Thanksgiving week brought with it the first significant snowfall of the season for the Truckee-Tahoe region, resulting in local ski resorts being able to open more terrain and begin spinning additional lifts.

Several mountain reported more than a foot of fresh snow from last week's storm, but the precipitation wasn't limited snowfall, as areas, like Sugar Bowl Resort, had operations limited due to rain.

"We took a shot to open earlier but unfortunately, it didn’t pan out," the resort posted in a note on its website. "We have another round of storms headed our way this week which appear to be coming in much colder."

Sugar Bowl said it planned on opening last Saturday, but rain throughout the Friday melted the mountain's unconsolidated snowpack, forcing the resort to push back its opening to the original date of Friday, Nov. 30.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 25 inches of fresh snow at Squaw's Upper Mountain, allowing the resort to open the area for the season Sunday. The mountain now has Gold Coast spinning in addition to access to beginner terrain.

Alpine Meadows received 21 inches of snow, according to the resort, and has its Kangaroo lift spinning.

Recommended Stories For You

Though the two resorts benefited from last week’s snowfall, wind gusts from the storm caused delays on Friday, as the National Weather Service Office in Reno reported Squaw and Alpine each had gusts at their summits of more than 100 mph.

Near Truckee, Northstar California reported 15 inches of snowfall since last Wednesday. The resort was recently able to open Upper Main Street and The Gulch, bringing its total run count to nine. Northstar also has seven lifts spinning.

Boreal Mountain Resort received 16 inches of snow, and announced it will open to the top on Monday, Nov. 16. Accelerator lift will be spinning from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., taking skiers and riders to the top of the resort.

Boreal's sister resort, Soda Springs, reported 20 inches of snow in Tube Town and Planet Kids. The resort also was able to open Lions Head on Sunday.

Across the lake, Heavenly Mountain Resort received 22 inches. Kirkwood Mountain Resort opened for the season on Saturday with 6 inches fresh snow and reported 18 inches for the storm total. Kirkwood began spinning Snowkirk and Solitude lifts to open the season, allowing access to more than 200 acres of skiing.

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe reported roughly a foot of snow and was able to open to the top last Wednesday.

Snow forecast through next week

Local resorts are forecast to receive additional snow this week as a pair of systems will make their way into the area, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno.

The first storm will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, said Meteorologist Chris Johnston, followed by a second wave Wednesday morning. Snow levels for the storm will be around 3,500 feet on Tuesday, and will be at roughly 6,500 feet by Wednesday morning.

The larger of the two storms will reach the area late on Thursday, said Johnston, and will last into the weekend.

"Areas between 5,000 to 4,500 feet will receive 6 to 18 inches," said Johnston. "This will really affect the Tahoe Basin and parts of Mono County, anywhere north of Tahoe Basin really isn't getting too much — the higher peaks will."

Areas around Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows could receive 12 to 16 inches, according to Johnston, and Mount Rose is forecast to receive between 1 and 2 feet of snow.

The storm this weekend could also produce snow in Reno.

"Snow levels could be a lot lower. The reason being is that there's already cold air in place that will be there," said Johnston.

The outlook brightens to start next week, followed by forecast snow from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10.

"We'll probably remain in this active pattern," said Johnston. "We'll have a little bit of a break probably early next week, but we might head back into this pattern Wednesday onward."