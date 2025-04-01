Tahoe awaits details following California state of emergency proclamation to expedite fuels reduction projects

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. – The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is awaiting details from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) after the governor issued a Proclamation of a State of Emergency at the start of March in response to the Los Angeles fires in January.

The March 1 proclamation states immediate action is needed to prevent similar events with millions of housing units in high or very high fire hazard severity zones within wildland urban interfaces throughout California.

The proclamation suspends statutory and administrative requirements to the extent necessary for expediting critical fuels reduction projects. This applies to the California Environmental Quality Act.

“The partners welcome any new policies,” Milan Yeates said with the multi-partner Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, “that will accelerate the pace and scale of forest health and community protection projects in the basin and see this proclamation as a potential new tool in the toolbox.”

It is too soon to know which projects in the Tahoe basin could be expedited by this proclamation as basin agencies await information from the Governor’s office and the CNRA. Partners expect to know more in the next month or two.

The Tribune will follow up with a more in-depth story once those details are available.