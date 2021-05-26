‘Tahoe Beaches’ website helps visitors explore shoreline

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer season, the Tahoe Fund and eight agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches have updated TahoePublicBeaches.org. Designed as a resource to guide visitors and locals to over 40 beaches that surround the iconic shores of Lake Tahoe, the site offers details about frequented hotspots to little known hidden gems. Users will find information about how to get to each beach, where to park, hours of operation, and what amenities and services are offered, if any.

“Because travel and outdoor recreation have changed over the past year, this type of tool — offering a one-stop-shop for information, has become more important than ever,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “As people seek refuge in the outdoors and land managers work to meet the challenges of rapidly increasing visitation to the Tahoe Basin, TahoePublicBeaches.org is a great resource to help educate people about the 40+ beaches that surround the lake.”

A collaborative effort, the site was developed by the Tahoe Fund and co-funded by the California Tahoe Conservancy through the Lake Tahoe License Plate Program. Eight public agencies assisted with the project to create one central place for beachgoers to find public beach information. The partners include: California Tahoe Conservancy, California State Parks, City of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utility District, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Nevada Division of State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, and Tahoe Transportation District.

In addition to information about each beach, the facilities available and how to get there, TahoePublicBeaches.org offers information about the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, convenient transportation options, and how people can do their part to help take care of Lake Tahoe. Website visitors can also find information including details such as which are the dog friendly beaches, where to BBQ, rent paddleboards, boats or find shade.

Visitors and Lake Tahoe area residents are encouraged to bookmark the mobile-friendly website and use it to plan their next trip to one of Tahoe’s public beaches. Learn more at TahoePublicBeaches.org.