Tahoe Bike Month kicks off June 1

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Tahoe Bike Month returns this June, marking the region’s 20th year of celebrating bike culture. A collaboration between the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) , this month-long series of events and a friendly ride challenge encourages residents and visitors to embrace biking for both transportation and recreation—while helping protect the Lake Tahoe environment.

“Biking offers countless benefits,” said Rachael Shaw, transportation planner at TRPA. “In addition to boosting health and well-being, each bike trip helps reduce traffic congestion, improves air quality, and preserves the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. We’re proud to continue this collaboration with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, regional partners, and local businesses to promote and celebrate biking at Tahoe.”

Tahoe Bike Month features events throughout June, including group rides, community cleanups, bike path maintenance, and educational workshops. Register with a Strava profile at TahoeBikeMonth.org to join the friendly competition. Participants earn points for each day they log a ride. In addition, every ride counts as a raffle entry for prizes from local businesses, including the grand prize: an e-bike donated by Outdoor Gear Lab .

For a complete event list, registration details, and safety tips, visit TahoeBikeMonth.org . Some events include:

· Bike Path Cleanups

June 3 – South Lake Tahoe

June 7 – Truckee

Community efforts to remove litter from local bike paths, followed by prizes and festivities.

· Bike, Walk, & Roll to School Days

June 4–6 – Participating schools

Students are encouraged to walk or bike to school, with opportunities to win bike safety prizes.

· Bike Kitchens

June 9, 4-7 p.m. – Bijou Community Park, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

June 10, 5-8 p.m. – Alibi Ale Works, Truckee Calif.

June 18, 4-7 p.m. – South Lake Brewing Co., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Hands-on workshops offering bike repairs and maintenance education from professional mechanics and volunteers.

· Bike to Wherever Days

June 11 – South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City

June 18 – Truckee

Encouraging individuals to bike to any destination, with free snacks available at designated rest stops.

· Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

June 21-22 – Meyers, Calif.

A weekend featuring group mountain bike rides, demo days, and festivities at Tahoe Paradise Park.

“Tahoe Bike Month is for everyone, from young kids to seniors and everyone in between,” said Nick Speal, president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. “While some will ride all the way around Lake Tahoe, the local trails and bike paths offer something for anyone looking to get outside, have some fun, and take one more car off the road.”

Tahoe Bike Month supports sustainable recreation and transportation, a key focus area of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program . Biking helps reduce vehicle miles traveled, improves air quality, and lowers emissions—all of which are essential for the region’s environmental health. Since 2009, EIP partners have improved or constructed 201 miles of pedestrian and bicycle routes helping to make biking safer and more accessible in the Tahoe Basin.

Pump up your tires, check your brakes, and get ready to roll as bike month kicks off June 1.