Tahoe Brewfest canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The 2020 Tahoe Brewfest has been canceled due to restrictions from the coronavirus.

The city of South Lake Tahoe canceled all events through September and brewfest officials say they had to make the tough decision to cancel a popular event held in the parking lot at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

“We want to thank our community and our attendees for being optimistic and understanding through this process,” said Nicole Marsel, event director for the brewfest and Boys & girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “It was a hard decision to cancel Tahoe Brewfest, especially with the huge impact it has on the Boys & Girls Club, but we know it was the best decision to keep everyone safe.”

