Tahoe building season updates: Digging and earthwork resumed, agency improves virtual services

With the May 1 start of grading and digging season in the Tahoe Basin now passed, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is highlighting how virtual operations and permit streamlining this building season will help customer service while achieving regional environmental goals.

The challenges of the past two years have brought forward improved services at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, including an appointment system, virtual meetings, and online and virtual site inspections, the agency said. The improved efficiency helped planners process a record 1,156 permit applications in 2021, with more than 75% of them submitted entirely online. These permit applications lead to more properties implementing water quality and other environmental improvements that benefit the region.

Applicants can also often get a Tahoe Regional Planning Agency permit from their local building or planning department, which further streamlines building projects.

To support the appointment system and virtual services, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is currently redesigning its front office in Stateline, Nev. to add more one-on-one meeting space and improve accessibility. Front counter service will be replaced by planner appointments, pre-application consultations, online submittals, and virtual services, according to the agency. During the front office redesign, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is open and serving customers by email, phone and appointment.

The agency is also reminding Lake Tahoe property owners that grading and digging season for permitted projects began May 1 and continues through Oct. 15. Grading projects are confined to drier months to protect Lake Tahoe’s water quality from sources of erosion and sediment that can hurt the lake’s world-famous clarity. Working in dry conditions prevents loose soil and mud from washing away from project sites, into streams and ultimately Lake Tahoe.

Not all digging requires a permit. Homeowners can move up to three cubic yards of soil if the site is stabilized to prevent erosion. More information is available at trpa.gov/applications-forms under Grading.

Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency