Tahoe Chamber hosting forum with El Dorado County supervisor candidates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The race for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor is down to two candidates, and Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) is giving voters a chance to hear from both of them.

The chamber is hosting a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Beach Retreat & Lodge event center at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe.

Incumbent Sue Novasel and challenger Kenny Curtzwiler will be in attendance to answer questions posed by a moderator and members of the community. Novasel finished first in the June primary with 1,604 votes. Curtzwiler was close behind in the field of four candidates with 1,419 votes.

Having finished in the top two, Novasel and Curtzwiler advanced to the Nov. 6 general election.

District 5 includes much of the eastern portion of the county, stretching from South Lake Tahoe to Tahoma to Pollock Pines.

Tahoe Chamber encourages all residents to attend the free candidate forum. It also encourages eligible voters to register by the Oct. 22 deadline — visit registertovote.ca.gov to register.

Questions can be emailed to info@tahoechamber.org in advance of the forum by Sept. 19. Attendees will also have the opportunity to present written questions during the forum.

The forum will be streamed live on the Tahoe Chamber website at http://www.tahoechamber.org and the Tahoe Chamber Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeChamber via Lake Tahoe Television.

For questions, contact Tahoe Chamber at 775-588-1728 or info@tahoechamber.org. The event will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20.