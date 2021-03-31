Tahoe Church to open outdoor amphitheater for Easter weekend

From a release:

This Sunday, Tahoe Church plans to hold its Easter services in its outdoor amphitheater.

Overlooking Mount Rose and the pristine Truckee River, Tahoe Church features a shaded outdoor amphitheater that can safely accommodate many guests while keeping safe social distances between groups of guests.

“We have been praying for good weather to allow people to worship outside and hear the Easter message, and thankfully this weekend looks gorgeous,” Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton said. “The outdoor amphitheater fully utilizes our beautiful location in Tahoe and in many ways is how church gatherings were intended to happen! We hope this venue is a wonderful blessing to serve our greater community, especially during these challenging times for larger group gatherings.”

Easter service starts at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Tahoe Church has initiated many community-oriented activities such as Christmas in Truckee, which has been held on main street in Truckee, and this past Christmas performed outside for Gnome Alone at the Rec Center. Other community outreach includes hosting hot chocolate and coffee stations at popular streets during Halloween, and last year sharing the Easter message on Truckee Tahoe Radio.

“The church should exist to love and serve the community in which it lives. We invest significant time, energy, and resources to make all of Tahoe a better place,” Sutton said.

The summer months are especially busy and filled with activities on the church property, which include kids camps, Family Camp, and other outdoor activities. Tahoe Forest Church is located off the Hirschdale exit in Truckee, near the bottom of the hill in Glenshire. You can learn more about the church at http://www.tahoeforestchurch.org .

Source: Tahoe Church