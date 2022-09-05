Tahoe City breaks another record; Thunderstorms, more heat in forecast

A view Monday morning from Martis Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The thermometer on Sunday again rose to above record levels in Tahoe City and set a new standard for the second consecutive day.

The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high temperature of 88 which was 3 degrees higher than the record (85) for the date set in 1988.

On the same day in 1988, the temperature reached 94 in South Lake Tahoe and while it was warmer than Tahoe City on Sunday (90) it was still well short of a record.

It’s going to be another scorcher on Monday, Labor Day, with temps expected to be in the low 90s on both the North and South shores with mild winds of about 5 mph.

The peak of the heat wave may come Tuesday with the service forecasting a high temp of 94, which would again shatter the Tahoe City record of 84.

The seasonal average high for the time of year is 77.

Thunderstorms enter the forecast on Wednesday. The service is calling for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high of 92. The chance of thunderstorms continues into the evening.

The high temps start lowering on Thursday with an expected high of 88 and dropping to 87 on Friday.

Thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with an expected high of 86.

The high temps finally come down on Sunday with a high of 81 forecast.