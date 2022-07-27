Tahoe City community celebrates 50 years

The Lake Forest Glen community in Tahoe City recently celebrated 50 years of living at the lake.

Provided

TAHOE CITY, CALIF. — The Lake Forest Glen homeowners association celebrated 50 years of living at Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 23. Over 100 homeowners gathered for food, fun, friendship and music to mark this special occasion.

Lake Forest Glen was originally built in 1972 as a development of 234 condominiums. Sales began in 1972 but the economy was struggling and eventually in 1976 the remaining condos were sold in a public auction.

With its location two blocks from Lake Tahoe and offering excellent amenities of two swimming pools, hot tub, tennis and pickleball courts, it remains a very desirable development for enjoyment of living at the lake.

After two years of COVID lockdown, homeowners enjoyed a special barbecue to honor this milestone.