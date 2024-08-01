Tahoe City Days kicks off
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Leading up to Tahoe City’s 161st birthday on Tuesday, August 8, the Tahoe City Downtown Association is hosting a week of activities, starting Thursday, August 1.
Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:
- Week-Long Photo Contest: Throughout the week, they’ll be hosting an exciting photo contest. Capture the beauty and spirit of Tahoe City through your lens and share it with the community for a chance to win some fantastic prizes!
- Brews, Bites and West Shore Vibes- August 2: 4-7 p.m. Savor the last days of summer with Brews, Bites and West Shore Vibes at West Shore Cafe, with limited engagements beginning Friday. Join for incredible music from local artists, featured Tahoe-area brews, and delectable bites from Executive Chef Cale Falk.
- Big Bluegrass Benefit Concert, – August 2nd: 4-8 p.m at Sugar Pine Point State Park: A bluegrass benefit concert supporting Sugar Pine Point State Park and our Tahoe State Parks! Jam out to professional live bluegrass bands overlooking the Big Blue at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Tasty food vendors, beer, and wine are available for purchase. Bring your low-back chairs, flashlights, and warm clothing.Parking is $10. Doors open at 4 p.m. The music begins at 5 p.m. and goes until dark. This event has sold out in previous years, so ticket pre-order is encouraged.
- First Fridays at Boatworks – August 2: Join over 20 local artists and crafters for Tahoe City’s Summer Markets inside Boatworks Mall! Shows run from 3-8 p.m. every First Friday of the month. Grab a little nosh and enjoy drink specials from Tahoe Wine Collective while you stroll the beautiful lakeside Boatworks to support your favorite local artisans.
- Sidewalk Saturdays – August 3: Don’t miss the fun in Tahoe City on Saturday! Join for Sidewalk Saturdays. Show your love for the community by supporting local businesses and enjoying shopping, dining, music, and fun.
- Gatekeepers Museum Open House – August 3: – 1-3 p.m. Join for an afternoon at the Gatekeepers Museum Enjoy live jazz music on the patio, explore fascinating museum tours, and indulge in refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres. It’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends of the museum and immerse yourself in our local culture. All staff will be on hand to make your visit enjoyable. Admission is free.
- Sunday Concert at Commons Beach – Poor Man’s Whiskey: On Sunday, August 4, there is a spectacular concert lined up at Commons Beach featuring Poor Man’s Whiskey. Northern California’s outlaw music bards bring a reputation for high-energy live shows and an incomparable fusion of bluegrass/old time, southern rock, and old school jam to stages and festivals worldwide. It’s going to be a night of music and memories you won’t want to miss.
- Waterfront Wednesday-August 7: Head on down to the beach for Waterfront Wednesday, a Lakeside Movie Series event at Commons Beach. Featuring yoga on the beach, local artisans and food, the lakeside movie is a family-friendly event for all- the fun starts at 4 p.m. and the movie (Luca- PG 95 mins) begins at dusk.
- Farmers Market Thursday – August 1 and 8: Visit the Farmers Market for an incredible array of fresh produce, juice & smoothies, wild fish, meats, baked goods, prepared foods, artisan goods, and natural skincare products. You can even enjoy live music and treat yourself to a soothing massage.
- Tuesday, August 8 – Town Cleanup & Special Activities:Join for Tahoe City Day on Tuesday, August 8th, as TCDA kicks off the day with a special yoga class at Gatekeepers at 8 a.m. After rejuvenating our minds and bodies in the heart of our beautiful town, we’ll give back to our community through a morning town cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign in will be at Heritage Plaza and they will have Trash Force TC, their 64 Acres Cleanup Crew and their Tahoe City Downtown Crew Collaborating on this amazing cleanup effort.
To learn more, visit the TCDA website.
