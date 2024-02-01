Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements project needs at least $500k

Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements Project location.

Provided / Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements project is looking for at least $500,000 to add to the $1,099,000 commitment from the North Tahoe Community Alliance to complete funding.

Right now, the design plans and construction estimates are being completed. Then it will go out to bid, said Andy Deinken, Associate Civil engineer with Placer County Department of Public Works, Tahoe Engineering Division.

“Shovels in the ground most likely by 2025,” said Deinken. “We still need full construction funding … we have to make sure we have every piece of the funding puzzle in place before we can start.”

Deinken said $1.5 million is a rough estimate of the construction costs for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements project. It will improve parking, traffic and pedestrian safety.

Shovels in the ground most likely by 2025. We still need full construction funding … we have to make sure we have every piece of the funding puzzle in place before we can start. Andy Deinken, Associate Civil engineer with Placer County Department of Public Works

Deinken spoke at the Tahoe City Downtown Association meeting and gave a community partners update. He included renderings that can be accessed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/7098/Tahoe-City-Downtown-Access-Improvements

At this link on the County of Placer website, there is also a thorough explanation of the plan including the project overview, status, and purpose and need.

Placer County proposes to make parking and traffic flow improvements, which include the expansion of the existing public parking facility at Grove Street, improved pedestrian and bicycle access to Tahoe City commercial businesses, driveway and private parking re-configurations, and construction of a short multi-use trail.

These changes remove store specific parking spots. Instead, people will be able to park and go to multiple businesses, the dog park, the ball field, the Tahoe City Golf Course and the beach without having to move their car.

It adds loading and delivery areas for trucks. And it makes it quicker and safer for cars to exit the highway and move out of the way.

Project features include:

Expansion of the existing public parking facility from 61 parking stalls to 83 parking stalls including two handicap spots

An optional public restroom facility that is funding dependent

Electric vehicle charging stations

Public safety lighting

Loading/delivery areas

Storm water improvements

Landscaping

Improved ingress driveways

Multi-use trail

Replacing the existing golf ball screen with a new screen that conforms to current golf industry protection standards

Learn more at https://www.placer.ca.gov/7098/Tahoe-City-Downtown-Access-Improvements .