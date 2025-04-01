Tahoe City Downtown Association launches Bring Back the Boom fireworks fundraiser

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Downtown Association has launched its Bring Back the Boom fireworks fundraising campaign to bring Fourth of July fireworks back to Tahoe City in 2025! The community has spoken loud and clear – they prefer fireworks over drones. The fireworks shows are completely funded by donations.

The Tahoe City Downtown Association needs help to raise money to Bring Back the Boom. The association needs to raise $77,000 to pay for the fireworks, which is a perfect number to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Tahoe City’s Fourth of July firework s.

The North Tahoe Community Alliance has approved $37,500 in funding for the BMPs (mitigation efforts), as well as family-friendly activities and entertainment on the Fourth. Stay tuned for more details on 4th of July celebrations.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) allows firework shows in the Lake Tahoe Basin. A Lahontan Water Quality Control Board and Desert Research Institute study found there was no indication of significant water quality impacts of fireworks on Lake Tahoe or the need to continue monitoring.

Donate to the fireworks fundraiser through the GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/af60d79b .

The TCDA is excited to bring back this long-standing tradition that has thrilled residents and visitors for almost eight decades. The fireworks will once again be shot off from a barge in the lake, with viewing available at Commons Beach and many locations throughout downtown Tahoe City and the West Shore.

Donate $150 or more to receive a Bring Back the Boom T-shirt.

To make a large donation to sponsor the show, contact TCDA Executive Director Katherine Hill at kat@visittahoecity.com . They have sponsorship packages ranging from $150 to $10,000 for a title sponsor.

If you are interested in joining the 4th of July committee, please email Event Manager Pam Pokorny at pam@visittahoecity.com .