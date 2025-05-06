Tahoe City Downtown Association opens 4th of July Entertainment Grant Program

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day with the Tahoe City Downtown Association’s 4th of July Entertainment Grant Program.

Funded by the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work initiative, this exciting opportunity supports local businesses, nonprofits, and community groups in hosting fun, family-friendly events. From lively fireworks viewing parties to engaging post-fireworks entertainment, this grant helps bring the community together for a memorable holiday.

With a 50% matching grant of up to $1,000, we’re empowering locals to create joyful experiences that light up the night. Let’s make this 4th of July in Tahoe City unforgettable.

These celebrations are part of the TCDA’s 77th Fireworks Celebration and marks the return of the fireworks for the first time in 5 years!

The purpose is to support local businesses in hosting family-friendly 4th of July events, including fireworks viewing parties, post-fireworks gatherings, and other entertainment that enhances community celebration.

Funding Details:

Matching Grant: 50% match provided by TCDA

50% match provided by TCDA Maximum Grant: Up to $1,000 per business or group

Up to $1,000 per business or group Total Funding Available: $17,500

$17,500 Funding Source: TOT-TBID Dollars at Work Program

TOT-TBID Dollars at Work Program Eligible participants: Tahoe City and West Shore businesses, nonprofits & community groups

Eligible Activities:

Fireworks viewing parties

Post-fireworks events (e.g., music, games, food trucks). Post-fireworks events must be held inside at night.

Family-friendly entertainment & activities (e.g., performers, kids’ zones, bike parades, art activities, bounce house, etc.)

Grant Requirements:

Submit an email to pam@visittahoecity.com describing the event with your Name, Business Name/Group Name, phone number, and logo by May 31 to be considered.

describing the event with your Name, Business Name/Group Name, phone number, and logo by May 31 to be considered. Applicants will be notified by Monday, June 2, by email.

Provide proof of matching funds spent (up to $1,000 total project cost) within 14 days of the event.

Submit final invoice and brief event report to receive reimbursement with 14 days of the event. (Details to be provided.)

Grant is reimbursement-based

Receipts/invoices and a short summary of the event must be submitted within 14 days of the event. You will be required to include event attendance data with the report.

Learn more at visittahoecity.com .