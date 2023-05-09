Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic returns this spring

The Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic will take place on June 10 from 1 - 4 pm.

Provided / Tahoe City Downtown Association

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — In the spirit of the spring season, the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic is returning to the West Shore of Lake Tahoe on June 10. The event will be taking place on Main Street in Tahoe City, where guests can enjoy wine tasting and more.

“Guests to the event can experience Tahoe City in one of the most eclectic ways by taking a stroll downtown along the lakeside sidewalks sipping wine, tasting delicious morsels, discovering our charming shops, and enjoying beautiful Lake Tahoe,” Katie Biggers, said executive director for the Tahoe City Downtown Association in a press release.

In previous years, the event has hosted over 800 attendees, and is eager to continue to see it grow in 2023. This year’s three-hour Food & Wine Classic will feature local wines and beverages tactfully paired with food bites that complement, provided by North Lake Tahoe restaurants and caterers.

Currently, there are over 30 event vendors, including North Lake Tahoe local favorites Za’s Lakefront, Tahoe Wine Collective, Three Sheets Brewing Co., and Tahoe National Brewing Co.; as well as California local vendors such as Weibel Family Winery, Cass Winery, Mendocino Wine Company, and more.

The Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic further aids the Tahoe City community in continuously enhancing the lakefront town. The event is still actively accepting volunteers, sponsors, and vendors

“Your support as a sponsor will benefit not only the community through increased marketing and tourism during the shoulder season but also the Tahoe City Downtown Association whose goal is to enhance and promote a vibrant and prosperous commercial and social center for residents and visitors alike,” Biggers said in a press release.

There are currently only 300 tickets left to attend the event, and it is expected to sell out. For more information on the Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, visit tcfoodandwine.com or follow the event on Instagram at @tcfoodandwine.

For more information on becoming a sponsor or food/drink vendor, reach out to Biggers at katie@visittahoecity.com .

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.