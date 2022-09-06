Tahoe City has 3rd straight day of record warmth; Heat wave to last through week

A view of Lake Tahoe Tuesday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — For the third straight day temperatures reached record levels in Tahoe City.

The high on Monday, Labor Day, reached 90 degrees, well over the record of 87 set in 2020, according to National Weather Service data.

Dark clouds developed over South Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon and possibly tempered the high temp that reached 88, well short of the record (94) set in 1988.

Tahoe City may set a record everyday this week with forecasted temps well above record levels and 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

The weather service is forecasting temps to be in the high 80s to low 90s through Friday with west to southwest winds in the 5-10 mph range. There is a chance (20%) of isolated showers on Wednesday.

On the South Shore, there is a 20% chance of showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The high is expected to be 91.

A 30% chance of thunderstorms enters the forecast after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The chance (20%) of showers remains in the forecast for Thursday afternoon but it will be mostly sunny with a high of 90.

The heat wave will remain through the week before possibly letting up on Saturday with high temps forecast to be in the mid to high 80s and dropping to the high 70s and lows 80s on Sunday.