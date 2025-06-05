Tahoe City lakefront property goes on the market for nearly $17 million

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – With an estimated 15 million visitors each year, Lake Tahoe continues to captivate its audience as one of the nation’s premier year-round destinations for recreation, natural beauty, and luxury living. This summer, a rare offering in the heart of it all hits the market: The Horizon House, at 1830 North Lake Boulevard, a lakefront estate with panoramic lake vistas just outside of downtown Tahoe City — perfectly positioned at the intersection of timeless Tahoe charm and exciting new improvements.

1830 North Lake Boulevard Provided

Set on 1.2 private acres with nearly 100 feet of lake frontage and two dedicated buoys, this 5,096 square-foot modern retreat offers an unmatched opportunity for buyers seeking both proximity to town and the serenity of a private, turn-key lakefront estate. The home was thoughtfully reimagined for contemporary living and effortless entertaining, with expansive decks, covered patios, and manicured lawns framing sweeping sunrise-to-sunset views across Lake Tahoe.

1830 North Lake Boulevard Provided

Featuring 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a media room, game room, and abundant parking via a meandering private driveway, the Horizon House is designed to host family, friends, and unforgettable moments. The fenced and gated property offers the privacy of an estate with the walkability of a village home — just minutes from wine bars, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, gourmet dining, a bustling marina, and the vibrant Tahoe City farmer’s market.

“There are very few homes in Tahoe that combine true lakefront living with this level of privacy, acreage, and access to downtown,” says Katherina Haug of Miller & Haug Real Estate Partners, luxury real estate agent with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty and listing agent for the Horizon House. “We’re seeing a shift — the next generation of buyers wants to spend time in Tahoe now, not take on long renovation projects. Horizon House is fully updated and ready to enjoy.”