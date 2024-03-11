Tahoe City man arrested with drug related bench warrant
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On March 5, 2024, Wiley Christopher Washam was arrested at 8:33 a.m. at 715 West River Road in Tahoe City, Calif., on a bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge. Washam was born in January 1987. He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 210 pounds and is 6 feet 4 inches tall. No occupation was listed.
Washam’s court date is March 13 at 8 a.m. in Tahoe Court. The charge is possession of controlled substance or 11377 (A)HS, according to Placer County Inmate Information. Bail is set at $25,000.
There is no court date set for the additional charges of misdemeanor drive while license suspended or 14601.2 (A)VC; and felony identity theft or 530.5 (A)PC, according to Placer County Inmate Information. Bail is set at $250,000.
The arrest log can be accessed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/7994/Press-Log—Arrests.
Then select “10 Day Arrest Log”.
