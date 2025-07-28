Tahoe City Oktoberfest tickets on sale

The Tahoe City Oktoberfest returns for its 19th year on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The beloved Tahoe City Oktoberfest returns for its 19th year on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, bringing an unforgettable afternoon of fun to the shores of Lake Tahoe. Hosted by the Tahoe City Downtown Association (TCDA), this festive fall tradition takes place from 12 to 5 p.m. at William B. Layton State Park, next to the Gatekeeper’s Museum.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy a full afternoon of live music, craft beer tasting, authentic German food, family-friendly games, costume contest, and the Lederhosen 5K Fun Run.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Tahoe City Downtown Association. Tickets are available exclusively through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/25qlhekx .

TCDA invites volunteers to join the fun planning the event or help on the day of the event. All volunteers receive a free beer mug and ticket for the beer garden. To get involved, email pam@visittahoecity.com .

Vendors and nonprofit organizations are also invited to participate in the event and can email pam@visittahoecity.com for more information.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Email kat@visittahoecity.com for details. This event is made possible thanks to the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program.

Whether you’re sipping a stein, enjoying a bratwurst, or showing off your best Bavarian costume, Tahoe City Oktoberfest is the place to be this September. Prost!