Tahoe City Public Utility District board reviews proposed rules on customer responsibility line relocations

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors reviewed a draft resolution on Friday, July 18, pertaining to the relocation of certain customers’ private water service lines due to the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project.

The water system project generally aims to replace outdated, undersized and failing mains as well as provide new fire hydrants and water meters. A portion of the project will entail constructing new water mains, along with service extensions, in the public right of way under streets. That will mean abandoning the old water mains, some of which are currently located in private backyards.

TCPUD acquired the Tahoe Cedars Water System from a private owner in 2018. A subsequent master plan effort recommended the full replacement of the existing system, which was originally constructed in the 1940s and is actively failing, the district reports.

The relocation will require those property owners with backyard water connections to relocate their private water service line to the new point of service in the front of their property. The board considered a draft resolution outlining the rules, regulations and procedures for that requirement.

While the district informed that property owners are responsible for both the cost and installation of their new private line, the board directed staff to investigate potential financing mechanisms as costs were a main concern the public expressed during comment. Local contractors have reported average costs for these types of projects between $7,000-$10,000.

It is the private property owners’ responsibility to relocate the lines because these lines are privately owned, the district explained. Failure to relocate the lines could result in the discontinuance of service.

Relocating the water system to the public right of way will install fire hydrants where there are currently none, improve water flow, provide long-term maintenance efficiency, eliminate private property disturbances andreduce construction costs, in addition to other benefits, according to the district.

Staff are working with regional agencies on streamlining the permitting process for property owners and waiving TCPUD permit fees.

The board also recommended staff reduce other customer friction points and emphasized transparency on the website that outlines relocation details to customers.

Of the roughly 1,200 service connections in the Tahoe Cedars area, the district expects that potentially 630 property owners would be subject to line relocations. Property owners that already have a point of service on their front property won’t need to take action. For those unsure, a map is available on the District website at tcpud.org/tahoecedars .

The Tahoe Cedars project is currently planned for three phases. District staff are actively working on those phasing details, which will inform on the timeline and dictate formal notifications along with other communications with customers. Currently, the district is aiming to start the first phase next year and is requesting property owners ensure the district has their email.

The resolution solidifying the customer service line relocation rules, regulations and procedures returns to the board Aug. 15 for review, public input and potential adoption.

Thereafter, the board will set a relocation deadline for property owners prior to the first construction phase. Right now, the earliest relocation deadline proposed is the end of the 2027 construction season, but could change pending phasing and board decision.