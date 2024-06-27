Tahoe City Public Utility District board seats up for election

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Public Utility District (“District”) will conduct a consolidated general election with both Placer County and El Dorado County Elections Departments on November 5, 2024. Three board member seats will be up for election.

The District provides safe, reliable drinking water and water for fire protection, wastewater collection and parks and recreation services to constituents along the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe. The District is governed by a 5-member Board elected by majority vote of the registered voters of the District. Each Board Member serves a four-year term, and anyone interested in running for a seat on the Board must be a registered voter in either El Dorado or Placer County and reside within the District’s jurisdictional boundary.

Board Members are expected to dedicate a significant amount of time in their official capacity, including serving on one or more District Board Committees (Finance, Sewer & Water and Parks & Recreation) and actively participating in District Board Meetings, which are held on the 3rd Friday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the District Board Room at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City. Board Members receive District medical, dental, and vision benefits and, in accordance with Section 16002 of the Public Utility District Act, also receive a $400 per month stipend.

The filing period begins Monday, July 15, 2024, at 9 a.m. and ends August 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. If an incumbent fails to file for their term by the last day of the filing period, the time will be extended five days, ending Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Declaration of Candidacy papers are available at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s office at 3175 Atherton Rd, Rocklin, CA. If you would like more information regarding the District, please visit http://www.tcpud.org or contact Terri Viehmann, District Clerk, at (530) 580-6052.