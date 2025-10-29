Tahoe City Public Utility District Board to hold annual budget workshop

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will receive a presentation and hold a public workshop to review the draft 2026 Budget on Wednesday, November 5, at 4 p.m. The workshop will be held in the TCPUD Board Room at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, CA.

TCPUD invites its customers to participate in the upcoming workshop by attending the meeting and/or submitting written comments or questions in advance. Comments can be submitted before the public workshop by email to tviehmann@tcpud.org , by mail to P.O. Box 5249, Tahoe City, CA 96145, or by delivering in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

The November 5 Budget Workshop establishes the District’s overall budget for the continued operation, maintenance, and improvement of water, sewer, and parks and recreation services within the TCPUD service area. The workshop also guides the setting of water and sewer rates for the upcoming year. Customer water and sewer rates specifically fund those utilities’ operations, maintenance, and capital projects, while parks and recreation services are funded separately through property tax revenues and program user fees.

“The proposed 2026 budget advances the District’s strategic priorities through critical investments in infrastructure that ensure safe and reliable water and sewer services, and enhance our community’s exceptional recreation opportunities,” said TCPUD General Manager Sean Barclay. “It also strengthens water reliability for the recently acquired Tahoe Cedars and Madden Creek systems, by funding the installation of larger water mains and additional fire hydrants.”

The proposed budget underscores TCPUD’s ongoing commitment to sound financial stewardship – ensuring reliable water and sewer services and maintaining the high-quality recreation opportunities our community values.

Following the workshop, the Board will reconvene at their regular meeting on November 21st to consider final adoption of the 2026 budget and corresponding water and sewer rates.

For more information on the Budget Workshop, visit http://www.tcpud.org/budgetworkshop .