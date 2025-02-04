Tahoe City Public Utility District expands water rate assistance program to help more customers

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) Board of Directors recently approved the expansion of its Water Rate Assistance Program. The expanded program is intended to provide water rate assistance to more TCPUD water customers, with discounts of up to 50%.

The expanded program now offers a 25% rate reduction for a second tier of eligible low-income TCPUD customers. This adds to the existing program that provides a 50% rate reduction for qualifying customers enrolled in the Liberty CARE program. Depending on the discount level, eligible customers can save between $26 and $53 per month on their water bill in 2025.

To qualify, applicants must have their TCPUD water service address be their primary residence and be responsible for paying the water bill. Additionally, water usage must remain within 8,000 gallons per month over the past year.

The new household income eligibility is based on limits set by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. For example, a one-person household must have a total combined annual income of $66,050 or less, while a four-person household can earn up to $94,300 annually. These income limits are subject to change.

Applications for the program must be completed annually. Customers can apply online through the TCPUD website, or they may download a PDF application to submit by email or in person. The Water Rate Assistance Program operates on a calendar year basis, and funding is limited.

Learn more and apply at http://www.tcpud.org/rate-assistance .

For more information or help with the application process, customers can contact TCPUD Billing at 530-580-6277 or email billing@tcpud.org .