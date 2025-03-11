Tahoe City Public Utility District Utilities Team honored with regional awards

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) has been awarded the California Water Environment Association (CWEA) Small Collection System of the Year for the Sierra Section. This esteemed recognition highlights TCPUD’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a top-tier wastewater collection system that safeguards public health and protects the environment.

In addition to this organizational achievement, TCPUD Operations Technician, Bryan Dewit, was recognized as CWEA’s Electrical Instrumentation Person of the Year for the Sierra Section. Dewit’s expertise and dedication ensure the wastewater systems function efficiently and reliably.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our Utilities teams,” said Judy Friedman, TCPUD Board President. “Operating and maintaining a wastewater collection system in a region as unique as Tahoe requires a high level of skill and commitment, and we are incredibly proud of our team’s efforts.”

TCPUD operates and maintains 150 miles of sewer pipe, more than 2,300 sewer manholes, and 21 lift stations to ensure the safe and efficient transport of wastewater to the treatment facility in Truckee.

By implementing industry-leading preventive maintenance, infrastructure renewal, and emergency response practices, TCPUD ensures the continuous protection of Lake Tahoe’s pristine waters and the well-being of our community. This around-the-clock service underscores TCPUD’s commitment to building a healthy mountain community.