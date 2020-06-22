Tahoe City PUD board seats up for election
The Tahoe City Public Utility District will be conducting a consolidated general election with the Placer County Elections Department on Nov. 3. According to a news release, there will be three board member seats up for election.
The district is governed by a five-member board, elected by popular vote of the general public who reside within the district boundaries. Each member serves a four-year term and anyone interested in running for a seat on the Board must be a registered voter within the district. Board members receive district medical, dental, vision benefits, and in accordance with Section 16002 of the Public Utility District Act, receive a $400 per month stipend. Board meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the District Board Room located at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.
The filing period began July 13 and ends 5 p.m., Aug. 7. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it has not yet been determined how the Declaration of Candidacy papers will be made available. Contact the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s office at 530-886-5688 or check their website placerelections.com.
Visit http://www.tcpud.org or contact Terri Viehmann, district clerk, at 530-580-6052 or tviehmann@tcpud.org for information.
Support Local Journalism
Source: Tahoe City Public Utility District
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User