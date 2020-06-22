Tahoe City PUD board seats up for election

The Tahoe City Public Utility District will be conducting a consolidated general election with the Placer County Elections Department on Nov. 3. According to a news release, there will be three board member seats up for election.

The district is governed by a five-member board, elected by popular vote of the general public who reside within the district boundaries. Each member serves a four-year term and anyone interested in running for a seat on the Board must be a registered voter within the district. Board members receive district medical, dental, vision benefits, and in accordance with Section 16002 of the Public Utility District Act, receive a $400 per month stipend. Board meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the District Board Room located at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

The filing period began July 13 and ends 5 p.m., Aug. 7. Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it has not yet been determined how the Declaration of Candidacy papers will be made available. Contact the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s office at 530-886-5688 or check their website placerelections.com.

Visit http://www.tcpud.org or contact Terri Viehmann, district clerk, at 530-580-6052 or tviehmann@tcpud.org for information.

Source: Tahoe City Public Utility District