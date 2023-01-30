Tahoe City PUD Receives District Certificate of Transparency

This marks the third time TCPUD has received the Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Public Utility District received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to the Tahoe City Public Utility District’s commitment to governance that is open and transparent,” TCPUD Board President Dan Wilkins said. “Our staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

The Certificate was presented to the TCPUD at the Board of Directors meeting in January and demonstrates TCPUD’s commitment to completing essential governance transparency requirements including conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and timely filing of financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller. This marks the third time TCPUD has received the Transparency Certificate of Excellence. TCPUD first applied for and was awarded the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence in 2016.

SDLF is an independent, non-profit organization that promotes good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

Special districts are independent public agencies that deliver core local services to communities, such as utility, wastewater treatment, fire protection, parks and recreation, healthcare, sanitation, mosquito abatement, ports, libraries, public cemeteries, and more. Voters establish districts, and voters approve funding to meet specific needs through focused services. Special Districts can be specially molded to serve large regions or small neighborhoods depending on the need.