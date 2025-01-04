Tahoe City PUD recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 7th consecutive year

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) Annual Comprehensive Financial Report has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the seventh consecutive year. This prestigious award reflects TCPUD’s ongoing dedication to excellence, transparency, and accountability in financial reporting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The full report is available at tcpud.org/finance .

“This achievement showcases our team’s talent, expertise, and tireless efforts to meet and exceed industry standards,” said Ramona Cruz, TCPUD Chief Financial Officer. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest honor in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment reflects a significant accomplishment for the District.”

The TCPUD report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“Receiving this recognition for a seventh consecutive year is a testament to our Board of Directors’ and District staff’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of financial management,” said Sean Barclay, TCPUD General Manager. “It shows our commitment to uphold our values and serve our community with transparency and accountability.”

GFOA established the Certificate Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that document transparency and full financial disclosures. State and local governments are then recognized for achieving that goal.

The TCPUD welcomes community engagement in its financial decisions and participation in its budget process. Visit tcpud.org/finance to learn more about the District’s financial reports, audits, and budgets. To learn more about the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting Program, visit gfoa.org/coa-award .