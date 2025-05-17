Tahoe City PUD to make major improvements to popular West Shore Trail in 2025

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) is preparing to reconstruct 2.4 miles of the West Shore Trail between Sunnyside and Blackwood Creek. The reconstruction will improve safety, accessibility, and the trail experience for all users.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and will last through October 2025.

First constructed in the 1970s, the West Shore Trail is part of TCPUD’s 23-mile multi-use trail system. Regular maintenance has preserved this trail over the past five decades of service, but this heavily used community trail is now due for a full reconstruction to improve pavement conditions, enhance visibility and safety for both pedestrians and vehicles, ensure ADA compliance, and resolve drainage concerns.

In preparation for this $4.8 million project, TCPUD recently secured $2.8 million in funding support from the TOT-TBID Dollars-at-Work program, with an additional $150,000 contribution from the Tahoe Fund. TCPUD local property tax dollars are funding the remaining project cost, demonstrating the TCPUD Board of Directors’ strong commitment to community investment.

“The West Shore Trail is a vital connection for residents and visitors alike, and we’re proud to invest in this much-needed reconstruction,” said TCPUD Board President Judy Friedman. “This project is about more than just replacing a trail—it’s about investing in safety, accessibility, and quality of life for our entire community.”

Trail users should expect trail closures and detours Mondays through Thursdays throughout the summer. The trail will remain open on weekends and from June 28 to July 13. Neighbors may experience construction noise and activities, but property access will be maintained. Slurry seal work, anticipated in September, may temporarily impact driveway access for some residents.

During construction, residents and visitors seeking alternative trail routes can enjoy the recently reconstructed North Shore Trail (Tahoe City to Dollar Point) and the Truckee River Trail (Tahoe City to Olympic Valley). Both offer scenic, safe, and family-friendly experiences for walking, biking, and running. For more information and a full trail map, visit http://www.tcpud.org/trails .

For updates on the West Shore Trail Reconstruction Project, visit http://www.tcpud.org/WestShoreTrail .