Tahoe City raft businesses sidelined

Rafters float down the Truckee River on Tuesday, July 30.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Rafting along the portion of the Truckee River from Tahoe City will likely be on hold this year as runoff from a historic winter continues to fill needs downstream.

The rafting businesses in Tahoe City said they believe conditions on the river won’t allow for trips down the river this summer, but are holding out hope for a possible late August opening.

“It’s too hard to tell at this point,” said Sydney Courcier, Truckee River Rafting manager. “We’ve been told that there will be no chance this summer, but it’s been a warm spring already and so once the run-off stops downstream, then we’re hoping the Federal Water Master will open the gates.”

Currently, there’s been one gate open at the Lake Tahoe Dam allowing for less the 70 cubic feet per second of water along the upper portion of the Truckee River. Tahoe City’s rafting companies need water to be flowing at least 170 cubic feet per second for the leisurely floats to River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant.

“At this time there won’t be any releases from Tahoe other than the minimum 70 (cubic feet per second) this summer,” said Federal Water Master Chad Blanchard. “There is more than enough water and water from reservoirs that we have to use ahead of Tahoe that will meet our demands …. We have certain demands that we have to meet downstream, certain flow targets, and those will be met first from natural flow because there’s still so much snow up there, and then the rules say we have to go to other reservoirs, specifically Boca first.”

There’s also a chance that too much water could be released from the dam if water levels in Lake Tahoe near its maximum elevation of 6,229.10 feet. Lake Tahoe’s level as of Wednesday, according to the water master’s daily report, was 6,227.45 feet.

It’s not looking good one way or another,” said Courcier. “We’re disappointed but it’s bittersweet because we’re happy to see the lake full … it does guarantee a couple good summers in the future. We’re hopeful for the end of summer but with all of the water, we’re looking forward to the next couple of years.”

A year ago, Truckee River Rafting opened on Memorial Day weekend, its earliest start date in history, and didn’t close until September. Truckee River Rafting also hires upward of 70 employees, said Courcier, mostly from local high schools.

Tahoe City’s other rafting business, Truckee River Raft Company, also stated they likely won’t be able to open this season.

Meanwhile downstream, conditions are prime for the area’s whitewater rafting companies.

“The Truckee River is open for guided rafting and the trips are all-time this year,” said Jeremiah Copper, owner of Tributary Whitewater, in a news release. “The opportunity to run the Verdi section only comes around every couple of years and we are taking full advantage of it.”

The Verdi run is only available in high snow years, and is a rare and sought-after river trip. The section features mellow Class II rapids most of the trip with Class III+ rapids at the end. Rafters enter at Crystal Peak Park and exit at Mayberry Park. Rafters are then shuttled back. The Verdi section is currently running and expected to remain open through June. After June, Truckee River trips will continue on its Boca run.

The Truckee-based company’s Boca run features half-day trips on Class II-III+ rapids. The run is suitable for ages 7 and older and non-swimmers. Trips typically run from May to mid-September.

Another Truckee rafting business, Irie Rafting Company, is open and offers trips down the Carson River, Truckee River, Smith River, and Sacramento River.

Another local company, Tahoe Whitewater Tours, offers trips down the Truckee River from Verdi to Mayberry Park, Boca to Verdi, and on the Carson River.

“A historical winter snowpack has blessed our river systems this spring and summer with bountiful river flows, creating a rare opportunity and long lasting season on the East Fork of the Carson River,” said Tahoe Whitewater Tours in a statement.