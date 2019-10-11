Tahoe City runner looks to break rim trail record

Tahoe City runner Adam Kimble, shown in 2017, is attempting to set a new record on the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Justin Scacco / Sierra Sun |

One of the Tahoe area’s best endurance athletes is looking to etch his name into the record books this weekend.

Tahoe City’s Adam Kimble is currently running along the Tahoe Rim Trail in an effort to break the record for the fastest supported run on the roughly 165 miles of trail that surround Lake Tahoe.

The record for fastest supported thru hike was set in 2009 by Spain’s Kilian Jornet Burgada, who circumnavigated the lake in 38 hours, 32 minutes.

Kimble’s progress along the Tahoe Rim Trail can be followed at us0-share.inreach.garmin.com/adamkimble818.

“Whether I break the record or not, one thing is certain: the adventure will be epic!” said Kimble in an Instagram post.