Tahoe City runner looks to break rim trail record
One of the Tahoe area’s best endurance athletes is looking to etch his name into the record books this weekend.
Tahoe City’s Adam Kimble is currently running along the Tahoe Rim Trail in an effort to break the record for the fastest supported run on the roughly 165 miles of trail that surround Lake Tahoe.
The record for fastest supported thru hike was set in 2009 by Spain’s Kilian Jornet Burgada, who circumnavigated the lake in 38 hours, 32 minutes.
Kimble’s progress along the Tahoe Rim Trail can be followed at us0-share.inreach.garmin.com/adamkimble818.
Tomorrow (and into Saturday) I will run through this Meadow over 100 miles into my journey and with a little under 70 miles to go! I can’t properly express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, but please know that it’s soul-filling! If you want to follow along with our progress tomorrow, check out the link in my bio. Let’s go! #BuffUSA #LiveMoreNow . . 📸: @runskiplay
“Whether I break the record or not, one thing is certain: the adventure will be epic!” said Kimble in an Instagram post.
In three days, I will be embarking on an rad journey around that big alpine lake behind me. As I mentioned in my @ultrarunnerpodcast interview back in May, I’ll be attempting to break the Tahoe Rim Trail Supported FKT set by @kilianjornet back in 2009. To break the record, I’ll have to run 171-plus miles in under 38 hours and 32 minutes. I’ll post a link to a tracker the day before I set off if you want to follow along, and thanks in advance for the always incredible support! Whether I break the record or not, one thing is certain: the adventure will be epic! 🤙🏻 #SmithStrong . . 📸: @runskiplay