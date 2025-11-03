Tahoe City shines for the holidays with festive events, Shop Local celebrations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe City Downtown Association invites residents and visitors to celebrate the magic of the holidays in Tahoe City and along the West Shore with a full lineup of festive events, community traditions, and local shopping and dining experiences during the holidays.

Holiday celebrations kick off on Nov. 29 with Small Business Saturday , encouraging everyone to shop local and support local businesses. Families can enjoy a holiday photo opp and visit with Santa at the Boatworks Mall, while exploring unique gifts throughout town.

The fun continues with the new Holly Jolly Strolls on Dec. 5 and 12, bringing live holiday cheer to downtown Tahoe City with festive decor, gifts. and specials from local retailers and restaurants. Visitors can sip, shop, dine and discover Tahoe City with our local retailers staying open later on Dec. 5 and 12 for holiday shopping. Getting around is easy with free TART Connect rides .

Before the holiday season fully kicks off, shoppers can enjoy the Fall Harvest Farmers Markets every Thursday at Boatworks Mall featuring seasonal produce, gifts, food items, and local artisan wares.

Tahoe City’s winter season features the Granlibakken Sled Hill opening on Nov. 27, Scouts Christmas Tree Lot from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24, and the Tahoe City Ice Rink opening Nov. 29 at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park .

Arts, culture, and entertainment shine bright this season, as well, from the Holly Arts Exhibit at North Tahoe Arts (Nov. 15–Jan. 11), to film screenings at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema including Jim Morrison’s Trango and Lhotse (Nov. 16) and the Women’s Film Festival (Dec. 4). Holiday shoppers can explore the Tahoe City Holiday Markets at Boatworks Mall on Dec. 13, 20 and 23, while families can enjoy Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 6 and Photos with Santa on Dec. 12.

For those who want to get active, winter fun includes cross-country gear deals at the Backcountry & XC Ski Swap at Tahoe XC on Nov. 8, festive movement at the Yoga Room Holiday Party on Dec. 19, and captivating inspo from the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series with Emily Harrington on Dec. 5. Tahoe Nutcracker returns Dec. 19 to 21 at North Tahoe High — a beloved local tradition.

“We’re thrilled to bring a vibrant mix of events to Tahoe City this holiday season,” said Katherine Hill, Executive Director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association. “From seasonal markets and community gatherings to arts, culture, and outdoor fun — every celebration is an opportunity to support our local businesses and enjoy the magic of Tahoe City and the West Shore.”

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of a walkable downtown with our winter downtown lights now on full display, festive lodging and dining, and fun seasonal experiences for all ages. For details, visit VisitTahoeCity.org