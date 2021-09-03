Tahoe City to reduce water consumption by 15%
Customers of the Tahoe City Public Utility District are to reduce their water consumption by 15%.
The district entered into Stage 2 — significant water shortage – of its water conservation and drought response standards on Wednesday following the adoption of an ordinance at the Aug. 20 Board of Directors meeting.
The adoption of the resolution comes in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom issuing an executive order in July, calling on all Californians to reduce water usage by 15%. Tahoe City Public Utility District Technical Services Manager Kris Vickers said there’s belief among officials that future mandates are possible following the recall election on Sept. 14.
Under the newly adopted resolution, district customers will have three days a week to irrigate. Those with odd addresses can water Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Those with even addresses can water Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. No irrigation is to take place on Saturday. Landscape irrigation, according to the district, represents the largest demand of its water supply.
Other water saving measures include mandating all food and drinking establishments serve water to guests only upon request. All hotels, motels, and short-term rentals shall also only wash linens only upon request of their guests, and after checkout.
Violations of Stage 2 of the district’s conservation and drought response standards begin with a warning and escalate to fines and possible termination of service for multiple offenses.
For more information, visit http://www.tcpud.org.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
|Water conservation measures
|Measure
|Savings
|Use mulch around trees
|750 to 1,500 gallons per month
|Minimize sprinkler use on windy days
|300 gallons per watering
|Set mower blades one notch higher
|500 to 1,500 gallons per month
|Install low flow shower heads
|15 gallons per 10 minutes
|Install aerators on faucets
|1.2 gallons per day
|Install water efficient appliances
|13,000 gallons per year
|* Source: Tahoe City Public Utility District
