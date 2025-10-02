Tahoe City unveils spooky new October Events: Halloween Pub Crawl & Historic Walking Tours

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – This October, Tahoe City Downtown Association invites locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the eerie charm of the season with two exciting new events: the Haunted Halloween Pub Crawl and Haunted Historic Walking Tours.

Haunted Halloween Pub Crawl – Oct. 25, 4–10 p.m.

Join us for Tahoe City’s first Haunted Halloween Pub Crawl , featuring a Zombie theme for 2025. Participants can enjoy professional face painting for all ages and capture the frightful fun with photo ops at our downtown photo booth. Venues throughout downtown Tahoe City—each within easy walking distance—will be serving up spooky specials and plenty of thrills. Participation is free, so gather your ghouls and enjoy a growling good time.

Haunted Historic Walking Tours – Oct. 25, 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Step into Tahoe City’s haunted past with our first Haunted Historic Walking Tours . Stroll through the downtown core as history, lore, and ghost stories come alive at some of our most legendary spots—from old morgues to sites of mysterious hauntings and tales of Tahoe’s most eccentric characters. Led by Karen Willcuts of Mountain Town Walking Tours, these free tours offer a chilling walk through Tahoe City’s spirited past.

Both events are sponsored by the Tahoe City Downtown Association and aim to enhance community vibrancy by offering unique experiences that celebrate the rich history and festive spirit of Tahoe City.

In addition to these new fun events, other October highlights include Tahoe City Farmers’ Market every Thursday, the Tahoe Literary Festival on Oct. 10 and 11, Harvest Fest on Oct. 18, the fall exhibit at North Tahoe Arts , and visiting the Gatekeeper’s Museum and Scarecrows on Parade through Oct. 31. Halloween activities on Oct. 31 include free Trick or Treating at downtown businesses and the Watson Cabin Haunted House .

For more information and updates, visit visittahoecity.org .