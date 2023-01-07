Tahoe City/West Shore board opening for transportation association

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Are you interested in transportation and mobility within the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe Region? Would you like to get more involved and help the community move mobility in the right direction? Don’t miss an opportunity to join the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association Board of Directors.

The association’s Tahoe City/West Shore seat is up for special election and is accepting letters of interest with the seat vacant with no incumbent running. Applicants must be residents of the prospective area or represent a business located in the area.

This is a special election, with the term ending in November 2026. All candidates running are eligible for subsequent four-year terms. Preferred qualifications include current employment or involvement in the transportation field, knowledge of regional and local transportation issues, and commitment to the association’s goal of improving air and water quality and economic stability through the development of transportation resources.

Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, generally held the first Thursday of each month, typically 8-10 a.m. at the Town of Truckee Offices, and they are encouraged to become involved in transportation-related issues. There is also a hybrid option to attend the board meetings via Zoom.

Founded in 1990, the TNT-TMA is a public-private, nonprofit dedicated to developing innovative transportation solutions in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Resort Triangle. Its board consists of business and citizen representatives from North Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and Incline Village-Crystal Bay, and government representatives from counties and regional transportation planning agencies with responsibilities in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee “Resort Triangle.”

Mail a letter of interest no later than Feb. 28, to:

TNT-TMA Board, Attention: Sara Van Siclen, Executive Director, 10183 Truckee Airport Rd., Truckee, CA. 96161 or email to sara@tnttma.com .

The Board of Directors will evaluate interested candidate eligibility based on criteria included in the TNT-TMA Manual of Policies and Procedures. All eligible candidates will be placed on a ballot and sent to the TNT-TMA membership for final voting in March. The elected board member will be confirmed at the April 6, 2023 board meeting.

For more information, contact Sara Van Siclen at 530-582-4931 or sara@tnttma.com .