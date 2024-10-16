Tahoe community invited to Brisket and Brews Sukkot Fall Festival at North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – Experience the joy of Sukkot with friends, family, and the community at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation’s Brisket and Brews Sukkot Fall Festival.

Learn about the Jewish Fall holiday of Sukkot which celebrates and gives thanks for the bounty of the earth. The Members of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation will be serving delicious smoked Brisket, brews from Alibi Brewery and fresh Challah from Happy Tiers Bakery.

Join us and dance the day away with live music from The Wrecoders. Each admission includes a commemorative pint glass with two selections of Alibi Ale Works beer to enjoy. They will serve brisket and accompanying sides until they run out at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Avenue, Tahoe Vista, CA from 12 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 20. A vegetarian option will be available.

Tickets are on sale now! Advance tickets are $40 adults and $15 for kids or a family if 4 or more $100. Buy a table and save money. A table for 8 is $250, saving you $70 and a guarantee to sit with your friends.

Purchase tickets via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sukkot-brisket-brews-tickets-1025584299247?aff=erelexpmlt