Tahoe Conservancy awards two North Shore grants to improve community sustainability, climate resilience

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—At its Tuesday April 16 meeting, the California Tahoe Conservancy Board approved two north shore grants:

$1.2 million to Placer County to construct the North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail – Segment 1.

$81,000 to the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) to conduct an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions along with the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD)

Placer County plans to connect North Tahoe Regional Park to Carnelian Bay with 2.52 miles of paved Class 1 shared-use trail. This new trail segment expands the north shore shared-use trail network, helping residents and visitors bike, walk, and roll instead of using a car.

“This is great news for north shore communities,” said Conservancy Board Member and Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “Adding to Placer County’s active transportation system helps cut carbon emissions, fights congestion, promotes healthier lifestyles, and provides accessible recreation and transportation amenities for all to enjoy.”

People enjoying the Dollar Creek Shared-Use Trail in Placer County. Provided / CTC

TCPUD and NTPUD will use Conservancy funds to conduct an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, including data on emissions from services provided by each public utility district within their service territories. The inventory will help the utility districts identify steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and measure progress toward local, regional, state, and federal goals to reduce emissions.

At the same meeting, the Board authorized the Conservancy to acquire two parcels adjacent to Conservancy land in the Trout Creek side of the Upper Truckee Marsh for up to $650,000. Located on El Dorado Avenue in South Lake Tahoe, the parcels contain a residence and shared driveway as well as mountain meadow and wetland habitat. The properties are also adjacent to USDA Forest Service land. The Conservancy will return the land to a natural and open space condition and protect wildlife habitat, scenic, and watershed resources.

Also at the meeting, the Board authorized the Conservancy to accept up to an additional $20 million for work to improve forest resilience and reduce wildfire risk, and to expend up to $40 million to supplement the Conservancy’s 2021 Forestry Guidelines authorization . These authorizations will help improve the Conservancy’s efficiency and effectiveness by providing upfront authority to spend funds from multiple sources to implement projects and activities that are consistent with the Forestry Guidelines. This will help prevent interruptions for work by the Conservancy and its partners to reduce hazardous fuels, decrease the potential for high-intensity wildfire, and increase forest resilience.

The Board also discussed progress in developing the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and provided feedback on updates to the Plan content. The Conservancy will seek public comment on a draft of the plan later this spring.