Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project: Historic home to become community hub

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – The Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association (Tahoe XC) is embarking on a momentous project to transform a historic 1930s home into a state-of-the-art community lodge. The lodge will replicate the home’s legacy and architecture and incorporate original design elements, such as the living room’s fireplace and tall windows, reusing materials to preserve the inherent charm of the nostalgic Tahoe architecture.

The original materials will be incorporated to enhance the new, up-to-code structure with authentic aesthetics, preserving its architectural heritage while transforming it into the first commercial building in the basin to generate more electricity than it consumes. The new, all electric building will feature solar panels and ultra energy saving systems like geothermal heat pumps.

Originally built in Rubicon Bay in 1937, the home was donated to Tahoe XC in 2015. Over the years, the association has worked with designers and local stakeholders to creatively repurpose as much of the original building material as possible while ensuring the final design adequately meets the current needs: more open space and year-round usability. Key features like hand-adzed wall paneling, redwood flooring, and locally milled beams will be preserved and integrated into the new design.

Tahoe XC’s current facility, built in the 1970s as a nine-hole golf course clubhouse, is cramped, outdated, and struggles to accommodate over 2,000 children enrolled in year-round youth programs, and over 20,000 annual trail users. The chaotic overlap of educational groups and paying customers, combined with inadequate storage and limited flow, underscores the need for a purpose-built lodge.

The lodge will be built at the relocated trailhead next to North Tahoe Middle and High Schools, reducing the need for parent transportation and fostering stronger connections between the schools and Tahoe XC programs. Trailhead relocation will move facilities to higher level ground, creating direct access to terrain better suited for beginners or anyone with mobility challenges–something the current facility lacks while located at the base of the hill. Additionally, the lodge will help maintain a clean trailhead, offering essential services like restrooms and waste management.

New lodge location. Provided

The upgraded lodge will address limitations of Tahoe XC’s current facility, which struggles to accommodate the growing demand from youth programs and visitors. New amenities will include:

Storage for equipment.

Dedicated spaces for youth activities.

A café, rental shop, and public restrooms.

Community meeting rooms and multi-use gathering space.

The design blends historical aesthetics with modern standards for wildfire safety, accessibility, and sustainability.

Tahoe XC aims to enhance its year-round presence, with increased opportunities to operate its program more efficiently and strengthen partnerships with other nonprofits. With a multifunctional modern facility, the organization can fulfill its mission to provide free and affordable access to outdoor recreation.

“Tahoe XC will remain the welcoming, funky, down to earth place that people love. Our goal is to help kids get outside for free and offer affordable programs in a community hub that’s welcoming to all,” Meghan Robins, the Tahoe XC Lodge Project’s former Communications Director, said.

The project also aligns with Tahoe XC’s vision to serve as a community host preserving and enhancing a legacy of shared outdoor experiences, ensuring that the natural beauty of the Tahoe basin remains available to all. As a leading example of sustainable building, the Lodge will become a testament to the value nature holds in the Tahoe community.

“Tahoe Cross Country represents one of the finest, most inclusive and community-enriching options residents of the North Shore have,” Brendan Madigan, Owner of Alpenglow Sports, said.

The association has diligently worked through environmental reviews, permits, and community feedback to address concerns about traffic, wildfire safety, and the lodge’s environmental impact. Proponents highlight the project’s role in reducing traffic congestion, especially for parents shuttling children to and from practice, and creating a safe, accessible hub for outdoor activities.

Preparation is underway and trees are scheduled to be removed as soon as weather allows. The Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project represents a milestone in preserving local history while meeting the evolving needs of the community. For more information, visit Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project’s website at https://www.tahoexclodgeproject.com/

“We aim to create a welcoming space where the community can gather, work remotely, or simply connect before hitting the trails,” Robins said. “This is our opportunity to finally give Tahoe XC’s community members a real home.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.