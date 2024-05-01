Tahoe Donner appoints first female General Manager in over 40 years

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Amongst several hundred applicants from across the nation, one standout individual held the most relevant expertise to lead Tahoe Donner, an expansive homeowner’s association and mountain community boasting nearly 6,500 properties, a family-friendly ski resort, world-renowned cross country ski resort, championship 18-hole golf course and additional exclusive and public amenities atop the Sierra Nevada. This past month, the board of directors was pleased to announce its appointment of Annie Rosenfeld to general manager, the first female to hold the highest staff leadership position in over 40 years.

“Annie Rosenfeld has been preparing for this position at Tahoe Donner for the past twenty years. Following a nationwide search, Annie [Rosenfeld] was the board’s unanimous choice. We are thrilled to have her as our general manager,” said Tahoe Donner Association Board of Directors President Don Koenes.

Annie Rosenfeld

Having served in various capacities with the association for over twenty years, Rosenfeld brings decades of personal and professional experience to the role. She first joined the team as the recreation manager in 2003. Following grad school, she then became the capital projects manager, the director of human resources and risk management, the director of risk management and real property and, more recently, the director of administrative services. Rosenfeld has been serving as the interim general manager since August 2023.

“I’ve dedicated much of my life to improving and enhancing this community. I’m proud to have built strong relationships with so many members and watched their families grow. I couldn’t be more honored to serve as the general manager, and I look forward to continuing to lead and work amongst this wonderful team,” said Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld is looking toward the future while remaining committed to the association’s mission and values and preserving the community feel that makes living and recreating in Tahoe Donner so special. She will continue to work with staff to create and support lasting and unique experiences for members while prioritizing enhancement, sustainability, emergency preparedness and safety. Rosenfeld is excited to demonstrate her leadership abilities through diligent planning, collaborative partnerships with the board, committees and external entities and a focus on fiscal responsibility.