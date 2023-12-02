Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Center opens this weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Donner announced the opening of the Cross Country Ski Center (TDXC) this Saturday, Dec. 2. TDXC is thrilled to be the first XC ski area in California to kick off the season by offering a one-kilometer groomed loop for both skating and classic skiing and daily operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The world-class facility looks forward to welcoming the XC community back to get a head start on their winter.
Early Season Discounts + Snowmaking Tours
With limited terrain available, TDXC is offering a 50% discount on trail passes sold onsite only for the first week. TDXC will also be offering rentals, waxing services, XC essentials from the retail shop and food and beverage options.
The First Resort to Open in California Thanks to Snow-Making Investment
TDXC is the first cross country facility to open in California, thanks to snowmaking operations on the trail system and teaching area. A project that was completed last year, TDXC is the only cross country resort in the region with dedicated snow-making capabilities, which will provide a longer season and more enhanced trail conditions at their renowned facility.
A World-Class Experience
Voted the Best Cross Country Center in North Lake Tahoe & Truckee by Sierra Sun readersfor seven consecutive years and included in USA Today’s top 10 Best Cross Country Ski Resorts in North America, TDXC spans more than 2,800 acres in the beautiful Sierra Nevada. Once fully operational, over 100 km of XC ski and snowshoe trails wind through breathtaking meadows, meandering creeks and up to stunning alpine views. State-of-the-art grooming machines prepare the trails daily for classic and skate skiing and snowshoeing. To learn more, visit tahoedonner.com/xc.
