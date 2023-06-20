Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge Replacement Project continued

TRUCKEE, Calif. – At the June 20, 2023 Planning Commission hearing, staff will be recommending that the Planning Commission continue the hearing for the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lodge Replacement project to a date and time uncertain to allow additional time for the Town and the applicant to respond to public comments received, as appropriate.

As of noon on June 20, nearly 90 public comments had been submitted.

Staff is also recommending that the Planning Commission extend the public comment period for the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (State Clearinghouse #2023050519) to the end of the week, 5 p.m. on June 23, 2023. The Planning Commission will still open the item for public comment.

When a new hearing date is scheduled, an updated public notice will be provided consistent with the requirements of Development Code Section 18.180.030 (Notice of Hearing).

Please see the following link for the updated Planning Commission agenda: https://meetings.municode.com/adaHtmlDocument/index?cc=TRUCKEECA&me=ebb720a30b094c09a3da9bc95c96701e&ip=True

Source: Town of Truckee