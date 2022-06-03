Tahoe Donner Golf Course opens under new management

“For nearly 50 years, we’ve prided ourselves on being one of the unique and pristine high-elevation courses in Lake Tahoe for our members and the public to play,” said Head Golf Professional Jeff Hwang.

Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner has announced the reopening of its 18-hole championship golf course and driving range, a news release states.

Entering its second season of play after significant course renovations beginning in 2020, Tahoe Donner will start the 2022 summer season under the leadership of a new golf superintendent and golf pro.

In 2021, Tahoe Donner hired Ramiro Sena as its new golf superintendent, bringing nearly 30 years of turf and golf course management to the association. Sena spent the last two decades in California as turf director for Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, turf director for Coyote Moon Golf Course in Truckee, and project and renovations superintendent at Apple Mountain Golf Resort.

Tahoe Donner also hired Jeff Hwang in early 2022 as its new golf professional. Having grown up in Tahoe Donner, Hwang spent roughly a decade in Southern California, where he earned the President’s Award upon graduating from the Golf Academy of America in Carlsbad and became the golf and teaching professional at PGA West and Indian Wells Golf Resort in Palm Springs. Most recently, Hwang was the first assistant and head golf professional at Red Hawk Golf Resort and Petaluma Golf and Country Club.

In 2021, Tahoe Donner completed a course renovation project with more $2 million of improvements continuing into 2022 that include: replacement of all greens, including new putting and chipping greens; extensive tee and fairway improvements; expansion of forward tees and tee box improvements; increased player shot selections through improved drainage and relocated cart paths; improved accessibility to practice green with two new stairways; and a revamped Pro Shop offering new, top-of-the-line Callaway products, custom fitting and more.

“For nearly 50 years, we’ve prided ourselves on being one of the unique and pristine high-elevation courses in Lake Tahoe for our members and the public to play,” said Hwang in a news release. “While last season introduced significant capital improvements, it will be this season that players will really notice the difference and see what sets us apart from other courses in the region.”

Opening in 1975, Tahoe Donner is set among towering pines, meandering creeks and granite formations. The 18-hole, par-72 championship course offers 7,002 yards from the longest tees.