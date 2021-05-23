Tahoe Donner Golf Course set to reopen after $2 million in upgrades

Coinciding with the association’s 50th anniversary, Tahoe Donner Golf Course is reopening after a one-year hiatus.

Golf course architect Cary Bickler worked with Tahoe Donner on improvements to its course.

After completing $2 million in improvements that include new greens and wider fairways, Tahoe Donner is set to welcome players back to its 18-hole golf course.

Coinciding with the association’s 50th anniversary, the first tee times will be available to members and the public on Friday, May 28, as golf returns to Tahoe Donner after a one-year hiatus.

“For nearly 50 years, the Tahoe Donner Golf Course has challenged even the best of players and thoughtfully integrated natural streams, towering conifers and stunning alpine views into its course design,” said David Mickaelian, Tahoe Donner general manager. “We are excited to have completed necessary renovations last year and are thrilled to help celebrate Tahoe Donner’s 50th anniversary by welcoming our community back to rediscover this beautiful alpine golf course.”

Renovation work at the par-72, 7,002-yard course includes new greens, new turf, expanded tees, tee box improvements, wider fairways, tree removal, new mounds, and increased shot selections through drainage work and relocated cart paths.

The last major course work done at Tahoe Donner took place from 2006 through 2008. The greens at Tahoe Donner, according to officials, are more than 40 years old, and are typically replaced every 20 years. Renovation work on the course was kicked into gear in 2018 when the Tahoe Donner General Plan Committee began studies and implementation plans to make improvements. Tahoe Donner would later team with golf course architect Cary Bickler on the project. Bickler has overseen improvements at courses throughout California, including La Jolla Country Club, La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara, as well as previous work at Tahoe Donner.

Work on the course was designed to improve pace of play and playability at Tahoe Donner, while also improving drainage at the site.

Ahead of next week’s opening day, golfers can brush off some of the rust at Tahoe Donner’s driving range, which opened Friday, May 21.

Public rates, including cart, at Tahoe Donner Golf Course cost $130, with other rates for nine-hole play, youth, and twilight times.

To book a tee time, visit http://www.tahoedonner.com .

