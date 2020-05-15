Tahoe Donner hires Mickaelian as general manager

TRUCKEE — The Tahoe Donner Board of Directors has selected David Mickaelian as the next Tahoe Donner General Manager. Mickaelian has held the title of city manager of Healdsburg since 2015. His expected start date is July 13, 2020.

“(Mickaelian’s) background shows impressive leadership and experience with key issues that are core to our community, such as recreation and fire safety,” said board president Charles C. Wu.

Prior to being appointed to city manager, Mickaelian served as assistant city manager and community services director in Healdsburg, a full-service city with approximately 145 full-time employees and an annual budget near $80 million.

“(Tahoe Donner) has an incredible reputation – I am so excited to work with the board, staff and homeowners as we continue to move the organization forward,” he said in the release.

Source: Tahoe Donner Board of Directors